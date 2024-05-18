Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $41 Million Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,514 shares during the period. Elevance Health accounts for approximately 1.1% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $41,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $467,141,000. Canoe Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,054,000 after purchasing an additional 517,116 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 45,888.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 255,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,750,000 after purchasing an additional 255,138 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 212.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 366,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,726,000 after purchasing an additional 249,533 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 57.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 640,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,063,000 after purchasing an additional 234,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.7 %

ELV stock traded up $3.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $547.71. The company had a trading volume of 897,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,119. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $520.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $494.72. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $547.99. The stock has a market cap of $127.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

