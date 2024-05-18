Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 9,690 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,690 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up approximately 1.2% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $45,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 906.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,220,000 after buying an additional 88,528 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 35,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,572,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,757 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.91.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,157,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 146.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

