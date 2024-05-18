American National Bank Grows Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

American National Bank lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.77. 5,267,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,863,531. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.00. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.