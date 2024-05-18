American National Bank Purchases 75 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

American National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 227.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.38. 183,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,971. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.35. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.63 and a 1 year high of $262.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

