Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Sells 169 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,596 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,409,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $775,169,000 after buying an additional 3,320,800 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 112.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,730,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $449,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037,394 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,777,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,863,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,123 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,181,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $406,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Medtronic by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,356,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $184,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.91.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,236,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,266,071. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.26. The stock has a market cap of $114.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $91.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.90%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

