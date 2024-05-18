Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 21,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after buying an additional 11,736 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $707,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $399.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,703,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,817. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $323.21 and a 12-month high of $400.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $388.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.22.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

