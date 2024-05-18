Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Sells 360 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4,665.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,972,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,241,000 after buying an additional 3,888,907 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,455 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,259,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,094 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $525,810,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 19.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,464,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,850,000 after buying an additional 1,038,408 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $46.08. 9,243,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,468,400. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $46.34. The company has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day moving average of $41.73.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.01%.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

