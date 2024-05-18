Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $260,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2,965.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 67.4% in the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 457,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,685,000 after buying an additional 184,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSV traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $90.42. 406,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.27 and a 52 week high of $90.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.67.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.4397 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.