Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $3,031,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE NOC traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $470.22. 966,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $496.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $467.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.16.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $2.06 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total transaction of $95,482.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,784.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total value of $95,482.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,784.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total transaction of $322,239.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet cut Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $514.33.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

