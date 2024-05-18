Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $44,000 in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.28. 1,343,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,540. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.61 and a twelve month high of $53.96.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,601.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.