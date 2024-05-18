First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the April 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director William Kent Lorenz sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $46,415.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,440.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Business Financial Services

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services Trading Down 0.7 %

First Business Financial Services stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.25. 8,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,739. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.52. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.79.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $62.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.47 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 13.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

First Business Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBIZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

