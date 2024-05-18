Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $99.33 and last traded at $99.01. Approximately 176,704 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,676,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.83.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,689 shares of company stock worth $12,838,617. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 52,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,895,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 581,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,742,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 14.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.