American National Bank Increases Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 1,071.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 350.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital raised Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, Director Dennis J. Fitzsimons sold 2,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $341,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,452.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dennis J. Fitzsimons sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $341,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,452.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $5,038,724.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,032,784.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,508 shares of company stock worth $7,487,950 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NXST traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.56. 250,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,506. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.30 and a 52 week high of $187.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.43 and a 200-day moving average of $162.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.88. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 57.19%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

