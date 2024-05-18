American National Bank Invests $67,000 in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

American National Bank bought a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,827,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 34,761.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,919,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,925,000 after buying an additional 1,914,318 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,845,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $91,464,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $76,818,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLTO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,319,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.91. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $99.37.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VLTO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

