American National Bank Cuts Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

American National Bank reduced its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in SAP were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 121.0% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAP stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.80. The stock had a trading volume of 570,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.65. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $199.29.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. Research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.3852 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

SAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.20.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

