American National Bank Acquires Shares of 1,230 Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 103,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,825. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:GLPI traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.04. The stock had a trading volume of 696,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,856. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.46 and a 200 day moving average of $45.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.94. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $50.59.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.18%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.