American National Bank Purchases 148 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

American National Bank lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 389.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 863 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $20,862,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,108 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,542,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in Netflix by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 10,243 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,039 shares of company stock worth $46,401,083 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $10.58 on Friday, reaching $621.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,782,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $639.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $604.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $541.35.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.53.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

