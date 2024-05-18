American National Bank Acquires 3,163 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

American National Bank lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 184.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.70. 12,152,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,475,619. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.69.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.55%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMI. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

