First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys Shares of 9,551 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

RSPT stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $34.99. 341,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,013. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $26.09 and a 12-month high of $35.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.