American National Bank Sells 17,195 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

American National Bank cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,777 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,195 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 557.5% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,838 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 34,627 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 289,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after acquiring an additional 56,814 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 19,196 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 468.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,233 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 95,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,809 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 30,080 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas raised Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,020,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,663,308. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.70 and a one year high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.52.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

