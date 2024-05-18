iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Acquired by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 91.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,254 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $5,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $260,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2,965.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 457,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,685,000 after acquiring an additional 184,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IUSV traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,152. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.67. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.27 and a 1 year high of $90.64.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.