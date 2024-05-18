Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Sells 321 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management cut its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 289,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,691,000 after purchasing an additional 30,065 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Veeva Systems stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.27. 517,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,411. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.72. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.76. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.21 and a 52 week high of $236.90.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.75 million. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,818,013. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VEEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.90.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

