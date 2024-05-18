Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,257,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 430,718 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $50,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAM. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 39.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,657,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,416. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.74%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

