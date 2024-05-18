Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 104,736 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 156.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,736 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $15,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 52,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 752,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,520,000 after buying an additional 96,140 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of DSI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,617. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.62 and a 200 day moving average of $93.52. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $77.39 and a 12-month high of $101.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

