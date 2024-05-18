Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,515,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,323,000 after buying an additional 3,296,466 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,431,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,482 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,782,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,261,000 after purchasing an additional 948,133 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,823,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,492,000 after purchasing an additional 686,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 17.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,616,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,559,000 after purchasing an additional 387,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,243,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,759,839. The company has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $61.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.09.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.32.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

