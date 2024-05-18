Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966,278 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,785 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 4.2% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $334,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 20,703 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,237 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,933,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $545.00 target price (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.80.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $471.91. 10,807,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,906,852. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $486.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.79. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $241.19 and a 52-week high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $2,386,617.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,272,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $535,549.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,753 shares in the company, valued at $4,130,103.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $2,386,617.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,272,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,015,222 shares of company stock valued at $499,279,869. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

