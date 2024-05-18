Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,529.98

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1,529.98 and last traded at $1,529.98, with a volume of 30577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,519.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,257.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,306.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,210.70.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.69 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,950,018.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 310 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.56, for a total value of $468,583.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6 shares in the company, valued at $9,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,061. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

