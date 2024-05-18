First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires 12,201 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,201 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 0.23% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,311,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,003,000 after acquiring an additional 277,430 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,249,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,950,000 after buying an additional 80,201 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 903,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,675,000 after acquiring an additional 156,465 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 444,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,951,000 after acquiring an additional 171,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.16. The company had a trading volume of 163,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,367. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.01. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.08 and a 52 week high of $51.77.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

