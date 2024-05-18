First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 119 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $806,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VV stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $243.09. The stock had a trading volume of 127,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,979. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.36. The firm has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $187.27 and a 52 week high of $243.92.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

