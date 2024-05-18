First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases 5,317 Shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned approximately 1.57% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF worth $7,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKAG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000.
NYSEARCA BKAG traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,490. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $39.22 and a 52 week high of $42.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.48.
The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.
