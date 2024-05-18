First Heartland Consultants Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 184.3% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,725. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

