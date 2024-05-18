First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 10,471 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,471 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOCT. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Stock Performance

FOCT traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.09. 306,072 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.64.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

