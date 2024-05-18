American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV) Shares Bought by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the period. American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF comprises 2.0% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $16,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLV. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 63,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CPA Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 20,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Shares of American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.81. 7,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.21 million, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.80. American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $54.87 and a 1-year high of $65.81.

The American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (FLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of US large-cap value companies. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. FLV was launched on Mar 31, 2020 and is issued by American Century Investments.

