First Heartland Consultants Inc. Makes New Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July (BATS:DJUL)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 164,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 2.33% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS:DJUL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.27. 11,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.17 million, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.58.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

