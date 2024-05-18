First Heartland Consultants Inc. Grows Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $6,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 942.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,548. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.35. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $44.82.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.