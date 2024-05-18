First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 10,799 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,799 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $10,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26,676.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 674,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,562,000 after purchasing an additional 671,704 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 534,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,093,000 after acquiring an additional 347,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,530,000 after purchasing an additional 177,372 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 90.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 211,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,795,000 after purchasing an additional 100,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth $20,174,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $302.51. 60,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,950. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $233.54 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

