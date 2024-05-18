HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) is Westwood Global Investments LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Westwood Global Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 727,211 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 99,727 shares during the period. HDFC Bank accounts for 2.2% of Westwood Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Westwood Global Investments LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $48,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 44.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of HDB stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,707,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,081. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $52.16 and a fifty-two week high of $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.91 and its 200 day moving average is $58.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.85.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 15.71%. Research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.7008 dividend. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

