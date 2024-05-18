Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Position Decreased by Westwood Global Investments LLC

Westwood Global Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,043,856 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 429,227 shares during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco comprises 19.4% of Westwood Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Westwood Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $438,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 95,992,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,409 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 23,221,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,699,000 after buying an additional 76,541 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 20,816,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,366,000 after buying an additional 8,381,232 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,034,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,487,000 after acquiring an additional 440,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seafarer Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,174,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,709,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.53. 11,560,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,924,046. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average is $6.56.

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.