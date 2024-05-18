Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 4,846 iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,431,000. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 65,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 84,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 47,697 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 272,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,894,000 after buying an additional 21,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000.

SCZ stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.48. The stock had a trading volume of 563,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,443. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $64.66.

