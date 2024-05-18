Navellier & Associates Inc. Makes New $326,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 55,580.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 24,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,793. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.11. The company has a market cap of $676.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.22 and a fifty-two week high of $149.79.

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

