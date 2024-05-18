Navellier & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 18.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 18.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

NASDAQ GBDC traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $16.39. The stock had a trading volume of 374,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,393. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.55. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $17.72.

Golub Capital BDC Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

Several research firms recently commented on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James downgraded Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

