Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys 1,149 Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Preformed Line Products were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLPC. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Preformed Line Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Preformed Line Products during the third quarter valued at about $322,000. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preformed Line Products Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLPC traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.38. 12,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,385. Preformed Line Products has a 52-week low of $104.96 and a 52-week high of $184.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.41 and a 200 day moving average of $127.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $646.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Preformed Line Products Announces Dividend

Preformed Line Products ( NASDAQ:PLPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 8.20%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

