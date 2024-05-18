6,038 Shares in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Purchased by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYC. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $524,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,145,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.00. 21,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,709. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $82.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $956 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.