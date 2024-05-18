Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 29,892 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 89.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 29,892 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,707,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $353,436,000 after purchasing an additional 185,913 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 71.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $373,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,361 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 23.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,633,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,916,000 after purchasing an additional 313,438 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,597,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,687,000 after purchasing an additional 31,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,491,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $215,404,000 after purchasing an additional 61,764 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.10.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.89. 581,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,411. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $170.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

