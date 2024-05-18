Navellier & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 191,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,777,314.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $1,178,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at $17,743,166.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,777,314.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,457,938 shares of company stock worth $415,665,719. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

PLTR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,032,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,221,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.31, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.76. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average is $20.60.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

