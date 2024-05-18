Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys 1,072 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WIRE. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 6.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 12,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Encore Wire by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the third quarter valued at about $267,000. 99.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WIRE shares. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson lowered Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encore Wire in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Encore Wire Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Encore Wire stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $280.57. The stock had a trading volume of 254,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,075. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $150.51 and a 12 month high of $295.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $265.85 and its 200 day moving average is $230.04.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $632.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.64 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.42%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

