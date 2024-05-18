Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases 5,468 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 14,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.99. 1,484,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,223. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $69.05 and a twelve month high of $101.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.38 and its 200-day moving average is $85.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,689 shares of company stock valued at $12,838,617 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

