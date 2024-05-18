Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Grows Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 104.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 713,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,851 shares during the quarter. Lamb Weston makes up approximately 1.0% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned 0.49% of Lamb Weston worth $77,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,417,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,986,000 after acquiring an additional 77,937 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 6.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,473,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $136,274,000 after acquiring an additional 93,127 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 15.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,466,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,563,000 after acquiring an additional 197,094 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,189,000 after acquiring an additional 21,981 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LW. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.2 %

LW stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,061. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.41 and a 12 month high of $117.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.38 and its 200-day moving average is $98.11.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

