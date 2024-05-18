Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Acquires 203,613 Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,613 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned about 0.82% of Ero Copper worth $13,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ero Copper by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ero Copper in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Ero Copper by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Ero Copper by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ERO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ero Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ero Copper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Pi Financial raised shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

NYSE:ERO traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.87. 654,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,585. Ero Copper Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $24.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Ero Copper had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

