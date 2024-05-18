Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Has $11.65 Million Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $11,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FirstService by 2.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in FirstService by 1.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in FirstService by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in FirstService by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in FirstService by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSV traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.62. The stock had a trading volume of 78,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,310. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.17. FirstService Co. has a twelve month low of $134.77 and a twelve month high of $171.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

FSV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of FirstService from $196.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstService currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

